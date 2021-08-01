Maharashtra may relax Covid-19 curbs in 25 districts today, decide on Mumbai trains soon

Maharashtra may on Sunday loosen the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions in as many as 25 districts across the state. Announcing that the government is mulling over a plan to do so, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said earlier this week that authorities are also considering allowing fully vaccinated people to travel on local trains in Mumbai.

As of now, malls and theatres have been completely shut across the state. Section 144 is applicable and not more than five people can gather at a public place while movements should be minimal after 5pm. Shops selling essentials are allowed to stay open till 4pm on a daily basis and those related to non-essentials are allowed to operate only on weekdays. Gyms and saloons are operational only till 4pm, with appointments and without air-conditioners. Restaurants can open till 4 pm only on weekdays, after which, only takeaways will be allowed.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, health minister Tope said that coronavirus curbs are likely relaxed in the 25 districts, including Mumbai, which have reported a lower positivity and growth rate than the state's average.

No relaxations will be given to the remaining 11 districts which have positivity and growth rates more than the state average, the health minister said, adding that a joint proposal from the state health and relief and rehabilitation departments was submitted to the chief minister in the matter.

This means there will be no relaxation in Covid-19 curbs in the districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Beed, Raigad Pune, and Osmanabad. All of these regions have reported infection growth rate more than the state's average -- 0.11 per cent.

The Maharashtra health minister also said that if necessary, the administration might also consider imposing stricter Covid-19 curbs in these areas.

Maharashtra imposed stricter Covid-19 norms by reducing the five-level relaxation plan to three after cases of Delta-plus variants were found last month. The first two levels having maximum relaxations were removed till further order.