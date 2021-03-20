Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for Covid-19
mumbai news

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for Covid-19

The 30-year-old holds the portfolios of tourism and environment. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the Covid-19 pandemic. The state reported as many as 13,601 fresh Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:17 PM IST
File photo of Aaditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe," he said on Twitter.

The son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the 30-year-old holds the portfolios of tourism and environment.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the Covid-19 pandemic. The state reported as many as 13,601 fresh Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths on Friday, according to health department data. The number of active cases stands at 1,676,37.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will test people for Covid-19 randomly without consent, says BMC

Restrictions in Nagpur extended over rising Covid-19 cases

Dharavi sees 62% jump in Covid-19 cases in March as compared to Feb

Maharashtra records over 25K cases again

The top five districts in Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases are Pune (37,384), Nagpur (25,861), Mumbai (18,850), Thane (16,735) and Nashik (11,867), according to health department update.

The state government on Saturday extended the restrictions in Nagpur, among the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra. It is already under a lockdown from March 15 to 21 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Other districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal, and Latur have also been put under restrictions whereas the Aurangabad administration has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends till further orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP