Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe," he said on Twitter.

The son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the 30-year-old holds the portfolios of tourism and environment.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the Covid-19 pandemic. The state reported as many as 13,601 fresh Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths on Friday, according to health department data. The number of active cases stands at 1,676,37.

The top five districts in Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases are Pune (37,384), Nagpur (25,861), Mumbai (18,850), Thane (16,735) and Nashik (11,867), according to health department update.

The state government on Saturday extended the restrictions in Nagpur, among the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra. It is already under a lockdown from March 15 to 21 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Other districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal, and Latur have also been put under restrictions whereas the Aurangabad administration has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends till further orders.