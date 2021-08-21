Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: NEET centre far from home, say aspirants

Over 12 lakh medical aspirants are expected to take the NEET for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses at 202 centres across the country on September 12
By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Several aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) have complained that they have been allotted test centres far away from their place of residence and their preferred choice of centre. Amid Covid-19 restrictions, aspirants said, travel to far off centres was difficult.

“My friends and I had opted for a test centre in Akola. My second choice was Amravati which is at least 150 kilometres away from where I live. All my friends have got Akola as their test centres. I have to travel to Amravati instead. Travelling during Covid-19 times is tough as means of travel are restricted,” said Mohamad Junaid Siddiquee, an aspirant from Akola.

National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal agency that conducts NEET, said most candidates were allotted test centres of preference.

“Most candidates, almost 99% of all those who have registered, have been asked to take the test from their first preferred centre. However, candidates who are not happy with their centres can write to us. Depending on the merit of the case, we may make some adjustments to accommodate the students,” said Vineet Joshi, director-general, NTA.

