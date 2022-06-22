Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray dares Sena rebels to meet him face to face | Top quotes

Maharashtra CM breaks silence on the crisis surrounding his coalition government, triggered by Eknath Shinde-led rebellion.
Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 06:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, breaking his silence on the ongoing political crisis surrounding his coalition government, on Wednesday said in an address to the state he was ready to step down as CM as well as Shiv Sena president but put forth a condition to do so.

Here are top quotes from Thackeray's speech:

(1.) On resigning as CM: “: If my people don't want me as CM, if any MLA says they don't want me, I will resign. But come face to face and tell me.”

(2.) On stepping down as Sena supremo: “I'm ready to relinquish post of Sena chief as well, but those who think I’m incapable should come and meet me.”

(3.) On his successor: “If I quit as CM, and it is a Sena chief minister, I would be very happy.”

(4.) On ‘rebel’ legislators: "

