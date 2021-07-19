Maharashtra records 6,017 single-day Covid-19 cases; Mumbai’s daily tally at 403

MahaMaharashtra’s caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 62,20,207 on Monday after 6,017 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department’s bulletin. As many as 66 people succumbed to the viral disease, while 13,051 patients recovered in the same period, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 1,27,097 and 59,93,401, respectively.

Monday’s casecount in the state is 2,983 less than that of Sunday when 9,000 cases were reported. The fatalities on Monday are also 114 less than that of Sunday when 180 patients succumbed to Covid-19.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 403 cases and 14 deaths on Monday, taking the caseload and death toll to 731,561 and 15,716, respectively. The city saw 455 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday.

While Maharashtra had made some early gains in controlling the pandemic situation by imposing lockdown-like restrictions, the situation has been worsening by the day. Daily cases have been soaring in the state for the past one month despite the continuing restrictions.

At present, malls and theatres continue to remain shut and shops dealing with essential items can open till 4pm daily. Those selling non-essential items can only open during weekdays, Hindustan Times reported. Restaurants are also allowed to only operate on weekdays till 4pm. Salons and gyms can stay open till 4pm.

A slow roll-out of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 has further burdened the health infrastructure. Despite leading the country in terms of total vaccines administered, the acute shortage of doses in Maharashtra has led to shutting down of vaccination centres frequently.

The state government has demanded a total of 30 million vaccine doses per month to inoculate eligible beneficiaries at the earliest. A total of 3,95,13,079 beneficiaries have been inoculated, till now, of which 3,04,17,049 have received the first dose and the remaining 90,96,030 have received both the doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON