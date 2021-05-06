Maharashtra sees 62,194 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's daily caseload falls to 3,028

Maharashtra's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 4,942,736 on Thursday as 62,194 more people tested positive on the day, making it for the first time since May 1, that more than 60,000 people were positive for Covid-19 in a single day, a health department bulletin showed. The related death toll, meanwhile, increased by 853, taking the total death toll to 73,515.

On Wednesday, the western state saw 57,640 fresh infections and 920 fatalities, the second-highest death toll in a single day. On April 28, 985 deaths were reported.

In terms of recoveries, 63,842 more people defeated the virus, taking total recovered cases to 4,227,940, the bulletin showed. The number of active cases, meanwhile, has risen to 639,075. Number of samples tested for the day witnessed a marginal fall, as 277,086 tests were conducted on the day as against 279,200 on May 5. The total number of samples tested thus far stands at 28,661,668.

The state's capital city of Mumbai, meanwhile, registered a sharp fall in its new cases, with 3,028 more people testing positive, down from 3,882 on Wednesday. The death toll reached 13,580 with 69 more fatalities in the metropolis. Thus far, 668,085 residents of the city have tested positive for the viral disease.



