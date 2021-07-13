Maharashtra records 7,603 new Covid cases

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 7,603 Covid-19 new cases. Although the state inoculated 490,283 people on Monday, it has almost run out of stock.

“We are working below our capacity. It is literally a hand-to-mouth situation,” said health minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra has been claiming it has the capacity to vaccinate 1.5 million people daily. Tope further said 700,000 doses were received three days ago and would be almost exhausted by Monday evening.

Maharashtra has administered 37,017,471 vaccine doses so far. The Assembly passed a resolution demanding 30 million doses per month to vaccinate maximum population within the next three months.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital at Byculla, said, “Vaccines tend to reduce the rate of infection which means mild symptoms. This will ultimately translate to less stress on the medical infrastructure and also significantly reduce the mortality rate.”

Mumbai on Monday recorded 496 new cases along with nine deaths, with its toll reaching 15,636. The total number of Covid-19 patients has now reached 6,165,402 of which Mumbai’s share is 728,190. A total of 175,899 tests done on Monday, while the number of recoveries clocked 15,277. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 108,343, while the toll has now reached 126,024. Currently, there are 108,343 active patients across the state. The death toll has now reached 126,024.