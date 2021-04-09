Maharashtra records another highest single-day spike with 58,993 fresh Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 58,993 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), another record daily spike, and 301 related deaths, the health department’s bulletin showed, amid warnings that the number of active cases in the state may go past the 1.1 million mark by the end of this month, if adequate measures to control the spread of the virus are not taken. With the new cases and fatalities, Maharashtra’s tally stands at 3,288,540 and the death toll at 57,329, according to the bulletin. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit region in the country and witnessing the second wave of the pandemic that began around February 11, reported 56,286 new Covid-19 cases and 376 deaths on Thursday. The state recorded 59,907 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mumbai reported 9,202 fresh Covid-19 cases and 35 fatalities, pushing the city’s tally to 500,898 and the death toll to 11,916. The state’s capital city recorded 8,938 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday.

The state’s health department has said the number of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is likely to cross 1,100,000 by April 30 in the absence of adequate measures to control the spread of the virus. “We are recording more cases than we predicted. The state has already recorded 50% more active cases during this wave, in comparison to the previous wave in September 2020. If cases increase in this proportion, by April 17 we will have around 568,000 active cases,” Pradeep Vyas, the state health department principal secretary, said on Wednesday.

Officials have said the surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease put stress on the health infrastructure in the state.