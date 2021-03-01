Maharashtra records less than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases after 5 days

Maharashtra on Monday recorded less than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases after five days. The state has till date recorded a total 21, 61,467 cases with 6,397 fresh ones in the last 24 hours. The number of fatalities now stands at 52,184, with 30 new additions.

5,754 people were discharged in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of recovered people to 20,30,458.

State capital Mumbai recorded 855 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. Maharashtra has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

The Mumbai division comprising the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 1,627 new infections, taking the tally to 7,27,553 while the fatality count stood at 19,832.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,92,976 and the death toll at 5,264, the official said.

Pune division has reported 5,27,673 cases and 11,753 deaths until now.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,19,865 cases and 4,068 deaths.

The overall case count in Aurangabad division is 80,807 and the death toll is 2,047, the department said, adding that Latur division has reported 86,448 cases and 2,525 deaths until now.

In Akola division, the overall caseload is 97,509 and the death toll is 1,775 while Nagpur division has so far reported 2,28,490 cases and 4,832 fatalities, the department said.

With 61,746 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 1,63,46,358, it said.

Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine in the state while 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something." Thackeray also urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown.

However, he assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)