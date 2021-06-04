Maharashtra: Reduce gap between Covishield shots, urge students going abroad

For 28-year-old Shivangi Desai, her master’s course in science and business analytics starts in less than two weeks in a private university in the United States. However, Desai who is up for her first shot of the vaccine on June 5, will have to wait another three months to get the second dose of the vaccine which leaves her worried she might miss her chance to make it to class in time.

“The Indian government recently decided to increase the gap between two shots of Covishield vaccine by 84 days. This means I won’t get my second shot until September, while my class begins on June 18. I can’t afford to miss my lectures,” said Desai, a resident of Ghatkopar.

Many students in her place are worried that the three-month wait will eventually mean they miss the first half of their semester. “If I get my second dose by July, I’ll still get to travel to my university and manage to make up for lost classes,” she said.

Desai added that while the summer session classes will begin in the online mode, students in India are facing time-zone issues and unable to attend lectures regularly. “Since this is a one-year course, I want the complete study experience with classmates and regular interaction with faculty, which will only be possible if I am on campus,” she said.

Recently, state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray announced a special vaccination drive for students who secured admissions in the universities abroad, on a priority. This move encouraged thousands of students to queue up at vaccination centres across the state and get their first dose. However, since at present, Covishield is the only vaccine recognised internationally, many are worried about not being able to make it for the start of the new academic year in international universities before September.

“Covaxin shots can be taken within four weeks, but it is yet to be recognised internationally, whereas Covishield shots can only be taken with a gap of 84 days. We are sincerely requesting the state government to allow us students to take the second shot earlier, so we don’t miss out on our education,” said Anuja Patil, who has confirmed her admissions at the RMIT University, in Melbourne, Australia. Some students have approached Aaditya Thackeray as well as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting them to help reduce the gap between their vaccine shots.

Some students, including Desai, had to cancel their plans of making it to their destination country in the month of May due to travel restrictions and a ban on several international flights.

While several students applying for a study visa have already finished the process, some are also still waiting for the process to re-start to first get a visa, and then travel to their chosen countries.

“My visa interview took place on May 4, by the end of which I was asked to later submit the I 20 (certificate of eligibility for non-immigrant student status). It’s been over a month since I submitted the form but I’m yet to hear from the authorities about my visa,” said another student, on condition of anonymity. She added that her post-graduate course in Data Analytics begins in August, but without a visa and two shots of the vaccine, it’ll be difficult for her to travel.

Apart from missing classes, students are also worried that any delay in physically joining the course in the chosen country might also affect their future chances of higher education or work permit. “By attending online classes I can keep following the course but if I don’t spend a designated period in the US for this course, I’ll be termed ineligible to apply for a work permit in the US, which is also a worry,” she added.

Earlier this month, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to the Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, highlighting the plight of students wanting to study abroad. “Some states like Maharashtra have understood the concern of students and opened up vaccination for such students to get their first dose on a priority basis but the problem is to get their second dose before July to enable them to travel on time,” said Chaturvedi in her letter dated June 1. She has requested the Union government to consider the case of such students on a “humanitarian” basis and help all those who need to report to their respective universities by mi-August to start higher studies in time.