Maharashtra registers marginal drop in Covid-19 cases

Curfews have been imposed all over the state to curb the number of cases. Maharashtra has contributed to the steep rise in the number of cases nationwide.
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:35 PM IST
A city street wears a deserted look during night curfew, imposed by authorites amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, in Amravati, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a slight dip in the number of Covid-19 cases as the state recorded 58,952 cases pushing the tally to 3,578,160. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases dropped by 1,260 on Wednesday as the state had recorded 60,212 cases on Tuesday. The drop in the number of cases was registered in the backdrop of 242,149 tests which is 4,491 more tests conducted compared to the period between April 12 to April 13. The state currently has 612,070 active cases of Covid-19.

The state also reported 278 deaths on Wednesday taking the death toll to 58,804. Financial hub Mumbai on Wednesday reported 9,931 cases, registering a spike of 2,058 fresh cases. The daily death toll also saw a spike of 27 as the city reported 54 fresh fatalities taking the tally to 12,147. Mumbai has recorded 545,195 cases of Covid-19 so far.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate stood at 81.28% as 39,624 people recovered from the disease pushing the tally of recovered people to 2,905,721. Pune and Mumbai have the highest number of active cases in the state with 112,213 active cases and 86,635 cases respectively. Among other districts reporting a high number of active cases are Thane (86,635), Nashik (44,080), Nagpur (65,368) and Aurangabad (14,680 cases).

