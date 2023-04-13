Maharashtra reports 1,086 Covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload at 5,700

Maharashtra on Thursday reported slightly lesser Covid cases than the day before with 1,086 fresh infections. On Wednesday, the state saw 1,115 cases in 24 hours. The active cases currently stand at 5,700.

(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the state health bulletin, one death was reported in the last 24 hours, with the fatality rate at 1.82 percent.

A total of 806 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered persons to 79,99,206. The recovery rate in the state is at 98.11 percent.

The country has been witnessing a rapid spike in the daily coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, India reported 10,158 new cases with the active infections soaring to 44,998.