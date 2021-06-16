Maharashtra reports 10,107 new Covid-19 cases, takes tally to over 5.9 million

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,107 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, with the death of 237 people, according to the state health bulletin. The state infection tally and toll after new cases and fatalities reached 5,934,880 and 115,390 respectively, the data from the bulletin showed.

The previous 24 hours saw a rise of 757 new cases, as the state reported 9,350 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. While, new fatalities fell by 151, as 388 had died of the disease on Tuesday, the bulletin showed.

999 deaths from the virus were reconciled in the data on Wednesday, in addition to 237 deaths registered in the last one day.

As many as 10,567 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, according to the health data in comparison to 15,176 recoveries recorded the previous day. The total recoveries from the infection so far stand at 56,79,746.

Around 2,23,509 samples were tested to detect the spread of the virus since Tuesday. 3,86,41,639 tests have been conducted in the state for Covid-19 so far, as per the data.

The case fatality rate of the state stood at 1.93% on Tuesday, however, it rose to 1.94 per cent on Wednesday, according to the state data.

Mumbai on Wednesday logged 821 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,17,172, according to the data. The state capital reported 11 deaths, down by three from Tuesday. The new fatalities took the toll to 15,227, as per the data.

The financial hub of India reported 572 new cases and 14 deaths from the virus on Tuesday. The positivity rate stood at 2.81% on Wednesday, up from the previous day's 2.53%.

The doubling rate of infection in Mumbai was at 702 days on Tuesday and it has increased to 727 on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.

The recovery rate of the state now stands at 95.7% while that of Mumbai stands at 95%, according to the data on Covid-19.