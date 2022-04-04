Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Mumbai: Days after the state government’s withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. These deaths were reported from Thane city and Sindhudurg district.

Mumbai accounted for 35 Covid cases, followed by 19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 16 in Pune city, 11 in Ahmednagar district, and 10 in Buldhana district.

So far, 78,74,394 Covid patients have been reported in Maharashtra, and the number of deaths stands at 1,47,789. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases. During the pandemic, Mumbai has reported 10,57,189 cases and 19,559 deaths.

Last Thursday, the Maharashtra government had decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions in the state but urged people to continue wearing face masks. The BMC even urged people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like sanitising hands and maintaining social distance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subsequent to the withdrawal of the restrictions, rules like double vaccination being mandatory for travelling on the local trains in Mumbai no longer apply.