Maharashtra reports 34,389 new Covid-19 cases, 974 fatalities

Maharashtra on Sunday logged 34,389 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, while 974 succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. In comparison to Saturday, the state reported a net decline of 459 infections and a rise of 14 deaths.

The new addition in the cases and deaths took the case tally of the state to 5,378,452 and toll to 81,486 on Sunday, the bulletin showed. The active caseload of the state with one of the highest number of currently positive cases in the country reached 494,032 on Sunday.

As many as 59,318 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new cases for the seventh straight day or a week. A total number of 4,826,371 patients have come out of the clutches of the deadly virus since the pandemic hit the state. There has been a net increase in the number of new recoveries in the last 24 hours, as on Saturday the state reported 59,073 discharges.

More than 264,00 samples were tested to detect Covid-19 in the state's population, a rise of 27,323 tests done on Saturday. The total number of tests done so far for Covid-19 stands at 3,11,03,991, according to the bulletin.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,544 new viral infections and 60 fatalities due to the disease, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) bulletin. The number of new cases rose by 97 in the last 24 hours, while fatalities increased by two.

Even with less testing in the last 24 hours, there has been a net incline in the number of new cases. On Saturday, 24,896 samples were tested for Covid-19 in comparison to 22,430 tests done in the last 24 hours, the BMC data showed.

At present, the active cases in the state capital stand at 35,702, with 86 active containment zones (slums and chawls) and 339 sealed buildings.

2,438 patients recovered on Sunday taking the total discharges to 636,753. The recovery rate from the disease stands at 92 per cent, same as on Saturday, according to the BMC data.