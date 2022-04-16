Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 69 new Covid cases with one death
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 69 new Covid cases with one death

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 69 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death in the city
Mumbai, India - April 01, 2022: With the State government lifting all Covid-19 restrictions, commuters seen without masks on a crowded railway bridge at Dadar staion, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 01, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 69 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death in the city. The positivity rate of the state was 0.28%. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 44 cases. This took the city’s tally to 1,057,745 and toll to 19,562.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that the situation is much better now. “We have controlled the virus effectively. Even if we have a minor surge in cases, that should not worry us as they are mild ones. The infected patients are not landing in hospitals,” said Dr Gilada.

The total number of Covid-19 patients right from the outbreak last year has reached 78,75,620. The total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 1,47,827.

There are currently 681 active patients across the state of which Mumbai tops with 341 patients, followed by Pune with 187 active patients and Thane with 50.

The death toll has now reached 1,47,827 with Pune leading with 20,538 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,562 and Thane with 11,912.

RELATED STORIES

There are 341 active cases and the recovery rate is 98% and mortality rate is 1.84%. The hospitalisation rate is 0.05%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP