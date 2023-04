Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a big spike in the daily Covid-19 cases that crossed the 1,000 mark with 1,115 new infections - out of which 320 cases were reported from Mumbai alone. According to the state health bulletin, nine deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh reported 420 fresh Covid cases and two deaths. (HT File)

