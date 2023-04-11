Home / India News / Covid-19 mock drill LIVE: States, UTs to check hospital readiness on second day
Live

Covid-19 mock drill LIVE: States, UTs to check hospital readiness on second day

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Check out Covid-19 mock drill LIVE updates as states and UTs assess hospital preparedness on the second day.

New Delhi, Apr 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews mock-drill for Covid-19 preparedness at RML Hospital, in New Delhi on Monday.
New Delhi, Apr 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews mock-drill for Covid-19 preparedness at RML Hospital, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Union health ministry announced a nationwide mock drills on Monday and Tuesday to take stock of the preparedness in both public and private hospitals in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. 

On Monday, several states, Union Territories assessed Covid preparedness and health authorities directed mandatory use of masks in hospital premises.

The Indian Medical Association said the recent spike in Covid cases is possibly causing due to relaxation in Covid rules, including low test rates and not following Covid appropriate behaviour. 

The decision to hold mock drills was taken on Friday during a virtual meeting between Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and state health ministers. He urged the states and Union Territories to identify emergency hotspots by checking trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking a variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5, and six other variants are under monitoring (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 11, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    What IMA believes are reasons for Covid-19 spike in India?

    The Indian Medical Association (IMA) warned that the recent spike in Covid cases may be recorded due to the relaxation of virus appropriate behaviour, low testing rates and the emergence of a new variant of the virus. Read more

