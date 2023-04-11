Covid-19 mock drill LIVE: States, UTs to check hospital readiness on second day

Union health ministry announced a nationwide mock drills on Monday and Tuesday to take stock of the preparedness in both public and private hospitals in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

On Monday, several states, Union Territories assessed Covid preparedness and health authorities directed mandatory use of masks in hospital premises.

The Indian Medical Association said the recent spike in Covid cases is possibly causing due to relaxation in Covid rules, including low test rates and not following Covid appropriate behaviour.

The decision to hold mock drills was taken on Friday during a virtual meeting between Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and state health ministers. He urged the states and Union Territories to identify emergency hotspots by checking trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking a variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5, and six other variants are under monitoring (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16).