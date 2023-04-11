Home / India News / India logs 5,676 new Covid cases, active infections cross 37,000-mark

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2023 09:32 AM IST

India records a marginal decrease in daily Covid-19 cases at 5,676 compared to the previous day. On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 37,093.

A total of 44,200,079 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate rising to 98.73%. Meanwhile, the country witnessed 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 53,10,00 deaths. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

Also read: IMA expresses concern over Covid surge in country, cites these 3 reasons

India on Sunday reported 5,357 new Covid-19 cases, down from Saturday's tally of 6,155 infections.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

    HT News Desk

covid-19
