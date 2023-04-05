Maharashtra reports slight dip in Covid cases; 569 new infections in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported slight dip in Covid cases with 569 infections in 24 hours. The tally is less than yesterday's total of 711 infections in a single day. Two new deaths were reported today, the state government data reported.India's financial capital Mumbai reported 221 new Covid-19 cases. A 69-year-old man with comorbidities of hypertension and hypothyroidism died due to the virus.

Maharashtra reports slight dip in Covid cases; 569 infections in 24 hours.((Representative Image/(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The second death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district, said the bulletin. Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874. It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.Talking about nationwide tally, India reported a 46 per cent spike in daily Covid-19 cases, with 4,435 infections being reported in the last 24 hours. According to the latest health ministry data, the overall tally now stands at 44,733,719. On Tuesday, there were 3,038 new coronavirus infections.

More than 2.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, out of which 1,979 were administered in the last 24 hours. India had kickstarted its nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

