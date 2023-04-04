Maharashtra Covid cases rise by 186% with 711 new infections; 218 in Mumbai alone

Maharashtra on Tuesday saw a rise in daily Covid-19 cases by 186 percent with 711 new infections reported in the last 24 hours - out of which 281 cases were reported from Mumbai alone. According to the state health bulletin data, there are a total of 3,792 active cases in the state. Maharashtra Covid cases rise by 186%. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Mumbai has a total of 1,162 active cases, followed by Pune with 781 cases, Thane with 670, and Nagpur with 127 cases.

A total of four Covid-related deaths were reported on Tuesday - with the fatality rate at 1.82 percent.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.13 percent, with a total of 447 people being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Satara district administration on Monday made wearing masks compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. The district collector - Ruchesh Jaivanshi - also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded over 3,000 daily coronavirus cases for the straight fourth day with 3,038 new infections and nine deaths. The active cases in the country comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections.

