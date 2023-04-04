India reports 3,038 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 21,179

India recorded a single-day jump of 3,038 fresh Covid cases as the active caseload rose to 21179, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crore ( 4,47,29,284). India Covid Cases: Crowded Sarojni Nagar market, in New Delhi.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with nine deaths. While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 44177204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

As Covid cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days, Union health minister Monday said that there is a need to remain vigilant. "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisations," he said.

