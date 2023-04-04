Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

PTI |
Apr 04, 2023 05:08 PM IST

17 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in the Rajasthan on Monday, with 189 people under care.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were tested positive on Tuesday for coronavirus.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Surat.(PTI file)
Gehlot, while informing the public that the number of COVID cases has increased in the past few days, said he too has tested positive for it.

"I myself have been infected with mild symptoms of Covid. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you should take care and follow Covid protocols," Gehlot tweeted.

Raje in a tweet said she has isolated herself since testing positive.

Also Read: India reports 3,038 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 21,179

"My report has come positive in the Covid test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors," Raje tweeted.

"Those who came in contact with me should get themselves tested and take precautions," she advised.

