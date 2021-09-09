Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Sadan case: Court discharges Chhagan Bhujbal, his son, nephew
mumbai news

Maharashtra Sadan case: Court discharges Chhagan Bhujbal, his son, nephew

In 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered a case against 11 persons alleging that a developer was favoured in awarding the contract for development of the RTO land in Andheri along with construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and an RTO building in Tardeo in south Mumbai
By Vinay Dalvi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A special court on Thursday discharged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer from the Maharashtra Sadan corruption case.

Bhujbal had argued that there was no evidence of any irregularities or corruption against him as the then public works minister and deputy chief minister.

Special judge HS Satbhai also discharged Tanveer Shaikh, Iram Shaikh, Sanjay Joshi, Geeta Joshi, directors in various companies, and Deodatta Marathe, the then public works department secretary.

In 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered a case against 11 persons alleging that a developer was favoured in awarding the contract for development of the RTO land in Andheri along with construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and an RTO building in Tardeo in south Mumbai.

In a recent order, the special court had discharged five persons, including the developers booked in the case, stating that there was no ground to proceed against them regarding the charges of corruption, cheating and criminal breach of trust etc.

Those discharged earlier included Arun Deodhar, a public works engineer, and directors of developers K S Chamankar Enteperises, who were booked for criminal conspiracy with the public servants for loss to the government.

RELATED STORIES

The ACB had alleged that at the instance of Bhujbal a meeting of ministers was arranged and secured the contract for a specific developer. Bhujbal had, however, claimed that there were no irregularities in awarding the contract.

The court said there was no material prima facie to indicate that there was a meeting of minds of all the public servants and that they hatched a plan to prepare a status report favourable to the developer. In the meeting, several senior bureaucrats were present and it was difficult to accept that they were all misled into causing losses to the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kalyan: Traffic jam near APMC market due to flower shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi

In unusual occurrence, woman gives birth to triplets through normal delivery

Anil Deshmukh lawyer’s bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

BMC reopens Ghatkopar to Mankhurd flyover for traffic in Mumbai, bikers banned
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP