IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra schools reopen: 32% students from state attended classes
mumbai news

Maharashtra schools reopen: 32% students from state attended classes

More than 1.2 million or 32% students from Class 5 to 8 attended schools across the state on the first day after schools reopened on January 27, according to a report shared by the state education department.
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:43 AM IST
School employees sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE PHOTO)

More than 1.2 million or 32% students from Class 5 to 8 attended schools across the state on the first day after schools reopened on January 27, according to a report shared by the state education department. On Wednesday, more than 34,000 schools in the state, which is about 86% of the total schools for Class 5 to 8, reopened after a gap of 10 months following a lockdown put in place in March 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the education department, 50% students in these schools were asked to attend on a rotational basis.

Districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Satara recorded good attendance with 40%-65% students present on the first day. Thane rural saw a poor turnout with only 9.5% students.

Balu Bhoyar, principal of Karamveer Vidyalaya in Chandrapur, said parents were more willing to send their children to school now as opposed to that in November. “We are seeing a gradual increase in attendance and it is a good sign. As more students are coming in, we are now making provisions to divide them into groups to follow social distancing norms,” he added.

As part of SOPs, teachers and non-teaching staff had to undergo reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19. Of the 146,000 teachers and staff members tested, 714 were positive for the virus and will not be able to attend school for the next few days.

While several schools in the state reopened for students for Class 9 to 12 from November 23, those for Class 5 to 8 in places other than Mumbai, Thane city and Navi Mumbai corporation areas reopened on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP