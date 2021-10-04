Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra schools to open from today: Check SOPs here
mumbai news

Maharashtra schools to open from today: Check SOPs here

Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:30 AM IST
It is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes and if they do, they will have to bring consent letters from parents.(HT Photo)
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Schools across Maharashtra will open from Monday for classes 5 to 12 in a phased manner. In rural areas, physical classes will resume for Classes 5 to 12, while in urban areas in-person education will restart for those in Classes 8 to 12. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday effective coordination between education, health departments and local administration will have to be maintained for a smooth transition of teaching-learning activities to offline classes. “Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.

Gaikwad held a review meeting with the state education department on Saturday. “With schools reopening Monday onwards, held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help,” Gaikwad later tweeted.

The decision was taken after consulting health officials and the state government's Covid-19 task force. More than 70 per cent of parents wanted schools to reopen, Gaikwad said last month, reports news agency PTI.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,692 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 41 fatalities, the state health department said. The new additions pushed Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally to 65,59,349, the death toll to 1,39,207 and the number of recoveries to 63,80,670, it said, adding that the state is now left with 35,888 active cases.

RELATED STORIES

Check the latest SOPs here:

1. It is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes and if they do, they will have to bring consent letters from parents. “Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," Gaikwad said last month.

2. Staggered school hours, social distancing inside classrooms, setting up school health clinics are some of the suggested SOPs the Maharashtra government has set.

3. The school education department has given the powers to implement the decision as per local conditions to district collectors. Every school will have to conduct a parent-teacher meeting and apprise parents about precautions as well as the immediate steps to be taken by the school administration," Gaikwad said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai covid 19 task force coronavirus latest news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BMC R-North ward launches daily Covid session online with 100 societies in Dahisar

BJP declares former Shiv Sena MLA as its candidate for Assembly bypoll in Nanded district

Parents of 60% kids in BMC schools say yes to physical classes in Mumbai

150K IIT aspirants appear for JEE-Advanced online, say test was moderately difficult
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP