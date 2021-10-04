Maharashtra schools to open from today: Check SOPs here

Schools across Maharashtra will open from Monday for classes 5 to 12 in a phased manner. In rural areas, physical classes will resume for Classes 5 to 12, while in urban areas in-person education will restart for those in Classes 8 to 12. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday effective coordination between education, health departments and local administration will have to be maintained for a smooth transition of teaching-learning activities to offline classes. “Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.

Gaikwad held a review meeting with the state education department on Saturday. “With schools reopening Monday onwards, held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help,” Gaikwad later tweeted.

The decision was taken after consulting health officials and the state government's Covid-19 task force. More than 70 per cent of parents wanted schools to reopen, Gaikwad said last month, reports news agency PTI.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,692 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 41 fatalities, the state health department said. The new additions pushed Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally to 65,59,349, the death toll to 1,39,207 and the number of recoveries to 63,80,670, it said, adding that the state is now left with 35,888 active cases.

Check the latest SOPs here:

1. It is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes and if they do, they will have to bring consent letters from parents. “Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," Gaikwad said last month.

2. Staggered school hours, social distancing inside classrooms, setting up school health clinics are some of the suggested SOPs the Maharashtra government has set.

3. The school education department has given the powers to implement the decision as per local conditions to district collectors. Every school will have to conduct a parent-teacher meeting and apprise parents about precautions as well as the immediate steps to be taken by the school administration," Gaikwad said.