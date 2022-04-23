Maharashtra sees 194 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike since March 25
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in one day after March 25, and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,76,697 and the death toll to 1,47,832, a health official said.
On March 25, Maharashtra reported 272 Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile, with 26,694 more tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total number of tests passed the 8 crore mark since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and reached 8,00,19,353.
The lone Covid-19 fatality was reported from Pune city, the official said. With 141 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,27,996 with the recovery rate hovering at 98.11 per cent.
The case positivity rate is 9.84 per cent, the official said. Maharashtra is now left with 869 active cases, he added.
Mumbai reported 72 cases, the highest in the state in a day, 52 in Pune city and 13 in its neighbouring city Pimpri Chinchwad.
Mumbai circle, which includes Mumbai and neighbouring cities and districts, reported 92 cases followed by 81 infects from the Pune circle, he said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 194; fresh fatality 1; cumulative cases 78,76,697, toll 1,47,832, active cases: 869, tests conducted: 26,694
-
Delhi's Ashram underpass to open on Sunday: 10 things to know
The underpass in south Delhi's Ashram road will open for traffic movement on Sunday. The underpass project has so far missed eight deadlines since the foundation stone laying ceremony by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2019. The Delhi government's Public Works Department has shut both the carriageways of the underpass for the finishing touches and preparations. The four-lane 750 metre underpass connects the Nizamuddin railway bridge and the CSIR Apartments at the busy intersection.
-
No immediate elections for Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, says Ajit Pawar
PUNE Nationalist Congress Party leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank that attracted negative publicity few years back has earned gross profit of ₹1,400 crore. The MSCB had an administrator since 2011. Since 2011, there are administrative officers who serve as an administrator to the bank. Currently Vidhyadhar Anaskar is the administrator and chairman of MSCB.
-
‘Influenced’ by Yogi Adityanath's policies, these 5 gangsters took this step
Five liquor mafia gangsters involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor surrendered before the police in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. They claimed to have taken the decision after being floored by chief minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. According to the police officials, Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet reached the police station.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Our aim is fulfilled, though.., says Navneet Rana
Amravati MP Navneet Rana, who along with her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana, has emerged as the focal point of the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, on Saturday called the ruling Shiv Sena a party of goons. Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana had earlier announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the personal residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, on Saturday.
-
Delhi’s Ashram underpass to be opened on Sunday
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which has so far missed eight deadlines, is finally expected to be permanently opened for traffic movement with a formal inauguration ceremony being scheduled by the Delhi government on Sunday, government officials said. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid the stretch. The traffic trials of the underpass started almost a month back on March 22.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics