Maharashtra sees 4,654 new cases, 170 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 4,654 fresh infections pushing the tally to 6,447,442. The tally of active cases slightly increased to 51,574 as 3,301 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Central government has suggested the state to impose restrictions in the districts where test positivity is higher during upcoming festivals such as Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi.

The state records 170 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 136,900. Pune reported the highest toll with 57 deaths. Of them, 15 were found in the district and the rest 42 were in the city. It was followed by Satara with 29 fatalities.

Despite relaxations granted by the state government, no significant change is observed in the state yet. There are predictions that the third wave may hit the state by November or December and the state is preparing for it accordingly. There are 10 districts — Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Beed, Osmanabad and Pune — where growth rate is still higher than the average growth rate of the state, according to the data compiled by the state health department.

The average growth rate of the state is 0.07%.

“Even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases and test positivity… Given mass events and public gathering expected during celebrations of upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav) in Maharashtra, it is advised that the state may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and mass gatherings,” stated a letter written Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare on August 27.

Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Now, it also has maximum Delta plus variant cases.

“Once the second wave is gone, it takes another 100 days for the virus to get smarter which subsequently turns into another wave unless there is no new variant of concern that comes up. It is unlikely that there will be any other wave that will hit the state before November or December unless there is an outbreak of a novel variant of concern or interest,” said a senior health official, wishing not to be named.

On Thursday, the state health minister Rajesh Tope said they are making all the preparations considering the predictions about the third wave. “We will be appointing 1,200 doctors by September 5. The per-day oxygen supply is being increased from 1,200 metric tonnes to 2,000 metric tonnes. We have purchased 1,000 ambulances and have taken a ₹5,000 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the construction of rural hospitals,” said Tope. “We had 0.65 million active patients during the second wave and going by the prediction the number of active patients will go up to 1.3 million active patients and are ramping up the infrastructure accordingly,” he added.

On Sunday, Mumbai clocked 362 cases and reported a total of 742,763 cases to date. It also recorded five fatalities taking the toll of 15,968.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 207,954 samples and had a positivity rate of 2.23%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 12.11%, according to the data issued by the state health department.

The state also vaccinated 978,722 doses on Friday and has administered a total of 56,324,037 doses to date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.