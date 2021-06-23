Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees another jump in its daily Covid-19 count; 10,066 fresh cases, 163 new deaths recorded in 24 hours
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees another jump in its daily Covid-19 count; 10,066 fresh cases, 163 new deaths recorded in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the state also recorded 163 fatalities, and an additional toll of 345 fatalities were also reconciled. The death toll now stands at 1,19,303.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:17 PM IST
A total of 11,032 people also recovered from the infection (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra recorded 10,066 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday, pushing the state wide tally to 59,97,587, and marking another significant jump from the 8,473 cases recorded on Tuesday. A total of 11,032 people also recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 57,53,290, according to the state health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the state also recorded 163 fatalities, and an additional toll of 345 fatalities were also reconciled. The death toll now stands at 1,19,303.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus news maharashtra
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP