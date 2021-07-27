Maharashtra sees dip in active cases; records 6,258 new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 active patients is now on a decline in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the number of active patients was 82,082, while the state recorded 6,258 Covid-19 new cases.

On Monday, the active cases had dropped to 88,729 from 94,985 on Sunday. Similarly last week, the active cases on July 19 dropped to 96,375 from 1,03,486 on July 18.

On Tuesday, Mumbai clocked 344 new Covid-19 cases with 5 deaths. The case tally in Mumbai has reached 734,759, while the toll stands at 15,850. There were 181,593 tests done on Tuesday and 12,645 recoveries.

The state’s case tally has now reached 6,276,057. The death toll has now reached 1,31,859, with Pune leading with 18,395 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,850 and Thane with 10,997 deaths.

There are currently 82,082 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 15,344 patients followed by Thane with 9,510 active patients and Kolhapur with 8,749.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management, said, “The active cases are directly related to the decline in the number of new cases,” said Dr Salunkhe. He says Pune has maximum active cases as it gets a lot of patients from its vicinity.

Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said numbers are still a matter of concern. “Majority of the active cases are from Pune Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts and there seems to be no respite in sight. The overall tally will continue to be high till this is reined in,” Gilada said.

Meanwhile, 5,68,575 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total to 42,325,437.