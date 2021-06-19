Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sends JNPT-Balavali multi-modal corridor project for CRZ clearance
mumbai news

Maharashtra sends JNPT-Balavali multi-modal corridor project for CRZ clearance

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has recommended Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) proposal for a 18-km multimodal corridor, from Chirner village in Uran to Balavali on National Highway (NH)-17, for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance to the Union environment ministry
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:28 PM IST
HT Image

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has recommended Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) proposal for a 18-km multimodal corridor, from Chirner village in Uran to Balavali on National Highway (NH)-17, for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance to the Union environment ministry. This is as per the minutes of the regulatory authority’s 155th meeting held on June 10 which also reflected that the project will involve uprooting 681 mangrove trees.

A multimodal corridor is a single corridor designed to facilitate easy movement of multiple modes of transport, from private cars to public mass transit systems and even non-motorised transport, along with the flow of utilities such as gas, power and sewage. The proposal by MCZMA is planned as a connection between Mumbai trans harbour link (MTHL), Mumbai-Pune Expressway, NH-66 connecting Panvel to Kanyakumari and NH4B connecting Mumbai to Goa.

The entire project will span across 220.39 hectares including forests, mangroves and agricultural land, and will pass 2.3 km east of Karnala Bird Sanctuary. As per an earlier alignment, the work would have required felling of 19.95 hectares of mangroves close to Patalganga river and Karanja creek in Raigad. While the alignment has been redrawn at MCZMA’s instruction, still at least 16 hectares of mangroves in Pen, Uran and Panvel talukas of Raigad will be affected by the project, with the majority of trees (241) falling in Uran’s Vindhane. The corridor will also pass through two CRZ-governed water bodies at Uran and Panvel.

MCZMA has recommended the corridor for clearance to the Union environment ministry, whose expert appraisal committee is yet to give nod the project. While the project has been exempted from obtaining environment clearance (EC), MCZMA has imposed conditions on its assent which include compensatory afforestation in consultation with the mangrove cell and seeking for forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. MSRDC will also have to seek the Bombay high court’s (HC) permission in the matter.

On September 17, 2018, the HC had said, “No development permission whatsoever shall be issued by any authority in Maharashtra in respect of any area under mangroves. Regardless of ownership of the land having mangroves and the area of the land, all constructions taking place within 50 metres on all sides of mangroves shall be forthwith stopped.”

Neenu Somraj, deputy conservator of forests (mangrove cell), who led a site inspection to determine the project’s impact on mangroves, could not be reached for comment on Saturday despite attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP