Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project

Maharashtra state education department will implement the ‘Strengthening Teaching- Learning And Results for States’ (STARS) initiative in order to improve the overall teaching learning process in schools across the state.

The STARS initiative is a USD 500-million project funded by the World Bank to improve the quality of learning in schools across six states in India — Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. The state cabinet recently approved its implementation, following which a government resolution was issued to that effect. The implementation of the project will take place in a phased manner over the next five years.

The initiative will work on strengthening the pre-primary education system in the state with special emphasis on aanganwadis by providing them with quality infrastructure, training teachers etc. The department will also set up an independent teacher training platform and will issue certifications after completion of training modules. There will also be efforts to reduce dropouts, improve learning outcomes and extend counselling and guidance sessions to students.

The STARS project will be implemented under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. A seven-member committee will overlook the working of the initiative across districts in the state. “The total cost of the project will be ₹976 crore, of which ₹390 crore will be provided by the state government and ₹586 crore by the Central government,” said an official from the state education department.