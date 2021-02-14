Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project
Maharashtra state education department will implement the ‘Strengthening Teaching- Learning And Results for States’ (STARS) initiative in order to improve the overall teaching learning process in schools across the state.
The STARS initiative is a USD 500-million project funded by the World Bank to improve the quality of learning in schools across six states in India — Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. The state cabinet recently approved its implementation, following which a government resolution was issued to that effect. The implementation of the project will take place in a phased manner over the next five years.
The initiative will work on strengthening the pre-primary education system in the state with special emphasis on aanganwadis by providing them with quality infrastructure, training teachers etc. The department will also set up an independent teacher training platform and will issue certifications after completion of training modules. There will also be efforts to reduce dropouts, improve learning outcomes and extend counselling and guidance sessions to students.
The STARS project will be implemented under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. A seven-member committee will overlook the working of the initiative across districts in the state. “The total cost of the project will be ₹976 crore, of which ₹390 crore will be provided by the state government and ₹586 crore by the Central government,” said an official from the state education department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai almost gets back on track with train services for all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greatship Rohini fire: 3 trapped crew members found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Family functions, vacations new Covid-19 super spreaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases first time since January 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi arrested in money-laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: Common retirement planning mistakes that you must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Actor crowdsources money for wife’s cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Governor Koshyari meets Amit Shah in Delhi post aircraft controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC issues notice to American embassy for New Jersey resident in a murder appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: One dead, one hurt in road mishap; truck driver booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At ₹95.21 for a litre, petrol price reaches all-time high in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admin of chat group arrested for rape in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox