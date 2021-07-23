Maharashtra set to take a decision on relaxing curbs for trains, shops

Amid increasing pressure from various quarters to provide further relaxations in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs enforced in the state, the Maharashtra government is expected to take a decision over opening suburban train services for a few more categories in the next few days.

Also, the state government is looking to make a decision on relaxing shop timings, opening of malls and lifting of curbs on restaurants.

Amid the state mulling relaxations, it added 7,302 fresh infections. The state’s active case count stood at 94,168 on Thursday, while total cases stood at 6,245,057. Maharashtra saw 120 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 131,038. Mumbai saw 389 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 732,971. The city reported 10 deaths, pushing the toll to 15,810.

A senior official said the demand for relaxations has increased from political, social organisations and business circles, forcing the government to chalk out a plan to reopen some activities and allow further relaxation in restrictions imposed for management of Covid-19 pandemic. The relief and rehabilitation department has put the system required for the issuance of universal passes using QR codes to the employees from the categories to be allowed to commute in trains. The process of issuing universal passes to the employees in the sector, which are already allowed to commute in trains, has already started. “Employees from state and central government, ports, cargo services, and electricity supply have already been allowed to commute on the trains. They will be issued QR code-based universal passes to restrict unauthorised commuting,” said an official from Mantralaya. The passes will be made compulsory for travel, the official added.

Cities and areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are following the restrictions in level three of categorised curbs specified for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government is considering extending the relaxations to a few more categories. “Teachers, media employees and few more categories are expected to be added to the list of the people allowed to commute. The decision over allowing women in non-peak hours are also expected to be added, but the final decision over it will be taken at higher level.

“We have tremendous pressure from political, social organisations to allow more people to travel on trains. At the same time the central government has issued us advisories with strict instruction to minimise the crowding at the public places in the wake of the potential third wave. It has become very difficult to strike a balance between restrictions and relaxations,” another officer from Mantralaya said. Another senior official added the demand to restart local trains is high. “But it was not possible to allow because they are the biggest spreaders. However, we are looking at methodology to allow more people. The fundamental decision will be to allow how many people. Will it be on the total seats. In that case, only 750,000 will be allowed, but three to four million people travel by trains so it is difficult to track and monitor. The chief minister and health minister will take a call on it soon,” the official said requesting anonymity.

The people from the categories being added to travel in local trains, however, are expected to be allowed only after the MMR enters level-2. The decision of change in the level for Mumbai and other cities will be taken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The notification related to the inclusion of few more categories will be issued by the public health department of the state government. A senior official said that henceforth all decision related to curbs will be taken and issued by the health department and not the relief and rehabilitation department.

According to the guidelines chalked out, the universal travel pass will be issued to people from the specified categories by the relief and rehabilitation department and will be valid with identity card. The pass holders will be allowed to travel in the areas falling under level 1 to 3. The authenticity of the pass will be verified through QR code with the help of code reader on smart phone. Unauthorised travel on local trains will attract a fine of ₹500. Another senior official from the state secretariat said that shops and restaurants are also likely to be given more relaxation and an announcement on it is expected in the next few days. Currently, shops in Mumbai operate till 4pm, while home delivery is allowed. “There has been constant demand from the shops and establishments owners, especially in Mumbai, to allow more hours of operation. The rate of infection in Mumbai has gone down considerably. Though there is an imminent threat of the third wave [of Covid infections], ICMR has said one-third of the population has developed antibodies. The CM would take a call on shops and restaurants soon,” the official said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope has already acknowledged the growing demand of allowing fully vaccinated people to use local trains. Speaking to a TV channel on Wednesday, Tope said, “There should be some relaxation and I hope that the CM and the Covid Task Force will take appropriate decision soon.” Last week, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said during a review meeting that he would recommend the state government to allow malls to open with “fully vaccinated staff” for customers who have taken both their vaccine shots.

BJP attacked the MVA government, asking if it will keep the all activities shut fearing Covid-19. Taking a dig at the government, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said that the government must permit those who have completed both the doses of the vaccine to resume normal activities. He was talking to media persons in Pune. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena demanded that the Uddhav Thackeray government should allow fully vaccinated people to use local trains in Mumbai. “After completing both the doses, people can resume their normal activities with full precautions like wearing a mask, following strict hygiene protocols, maintaining physical distance and avoiding going to crowded places as far as possible,” Patil said in a statement.