...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maharashtra steps up vigilance against Japanese encephalitis, speeds up vaccination: Fadnavis

Maharashtra steps up vigilance against Japanese encephalitis, speeds up vaccination: Fadnavis

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:40 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, Maharashtra is on alert against Japanese encephalitis and has accelerated its vaccination drive along with preventive measures and awareness programmes to control the infectious disease, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra steps up vigilance against Japanese encephalitis, speeds up vaccination: Fadnavis

In a statement, Fadnavis said protecting public health remains the government's top priority and stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the health machinery to contain the disease.

He said that while vaccination against Japanese encephalitis had begun in other states during 2015-16, cases were detected in some districts of the Vidarbha region around the same time.

However, Maharashtra had not initiated vaccination then, he said, adding that the state later approached the Centre and rolled out the immunisation programme. These efforts have helped bring the number of cases close to zero, he said.

Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito-borne viral infection that affects the brain and can lead to severe complications, seizures and even death. The disease has a relatively high fatality rate, and survivors may suffer from long-term neurological complications.

Dharashiv, Latur and Solapur have reported high coverage, while Raigad, Pune and parts of the Pimpri-Chinchwad area have shown relatively lower uptake for the second dose, said officials.

For diagnosis and treatment, five sentinel centres have been set up in Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Sevagram , Bhandara and Gondia, while paediatric intensive care units are operational in 16 districts, officials said.

The government said it is implementing a range of control measures, including regular vaccination, special immunisation drives, blood sample testing, fogging to control mosquitoes, surveillance of Culex species, release of guppy fish in breeding sites and sanitation campaigns.

The health department has urged citizens, especially parents of young children, to ensure vaccination, take precautions against mosquito bites and seek immediate medical attention in case of fever or neurological symptoms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
vaccination drive maharashtra mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra steps up vigilance against Japanese encephalitis, speeds up vaccination: Fadnavis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.