Maharashtra: Teacher gets 5 years in jail for sexually harassing minor students

The teacher was arrested in August 2016 and granted bail as the police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 60 days
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:45 AM IST
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court has sentenced a 29-year-old teacher to five years imprisonment for sexually harassing two students aged 11 and 9 in 2016.

As per the prosecution, the case came to light when the two sisters told their parents that the teacher inappropriately touched and also kissed them and refused to go to the seminary or madrassa where the teacher taught them. The 11-year-old also told her mother that the teacher asked her to come to the seminary at night pretending that she was going to attend the nature’s call.

The teacher was arrested in August 2016 and granted bail as the police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 60 days. During the trial, the prosecution examined the two girls and their parents to prove the case against the teacher. The court convicted the teacher on the basis of the testimony of the girls.

