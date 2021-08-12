Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra to contribute 25% in Centre’s working women’s hostel scheme
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra to contribute 25% in Centre’s working women’s hostel scheme

As per the revised scheme, the cost sharing ratio between the Centre, state government and NGOs will now be 60:25:15.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:56 AM IST

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to share 25% of the cost for constructing and running working women’s hostel under the Centrally-sponsored scheme in the state.

Earlier, the scheme, cleared by the Centre in November 2017, was run under a cost-sharing basis between the Centre and non-governmental organisations (NGO) at 75:25 ratio. As per the revised scheme, the cost sharing ratio between the Centre, state and NGOs will now be 60:25:15.

A revised scheme for construction of hostel for working women or grant of hostel building on rent-basis will be implemented.

A note from the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated that any organisation or NGOs wishing to implement such a hostel scheme will be provided an annual fund for utilisation of the building as rent. The terms and conditions regarding hostel admission and facilities provided to the boarders will remain the same as it was previously.

