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Maharashtra to enact separate seed law; farmers to get rights over their seeds

Maharashtra to enact separate seed law; farmers to get rights over their seeds

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 11:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Tuesday said the state will bring in a separate law to give farmers legal rights to store, use, exchange and sell crop seeds without using branded names.

Maharashtra to enact separate seed law; farmers to get rights over their seeds

The proposed law will ensure that farmers get quality seeds, legal protection and immediate compensation if seeds turn out to be defective, he said at a meeting held at Mantralaya.

The minister was reviewing proposed amendments to the Seeds Act, 1966, in line with an assurance given during the 2025 monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

He said the new law will include strong provisions to ensure quick compensation to farmers, fix responsibility on seed companies for quality, improve the functioning of Mahabeej and ensure strict action against companies violating rules.

Bharne also directed officials to set up district-level seed grievance redressal centres and to start registration of "truthful seeds" on the Saathi Portal. Provisions related to research carried out by agricultural universities will also be clearly included in the law, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
maharashtra agriculture minister
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