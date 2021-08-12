Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra to plan events across state through public participation for 75th I-Day
mumbai news

Maharashtra to plan events across state through public participation for 75th I-Day

Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday discussed the preparation and planning for the celebration of the nation’s 75th Independence Day and decided to organise various events across the state through public participation.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

The state cabinet also discussed the composition of a Rajya Geet or state song for the 75th independence celebration, as per the guidelines of the Union ministry.

The state cabinet also discussed the composition of a Rajya Geet or state song for the 75th independence celebration, as per the guidelines of the Union ministry.

On this occasion, events would be organised in the departments of education, culture, tourism, urban development, public works, co-operation, agriculture, and women and child welfare. Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte directed officials of all the departments to organise the programmes with the participation of students, citizens and various organisations.

As per the statement from the chief minister’s office, various programmes are to be implemented under “India@75” which will be based around freedom struggle, its conceptualisation, achievement and movements. “Street plays, seminars, performances and folk art will be organised. Besides that, events paying homage to the unsung heroes of freedom struggle, visits to their residences, historic places in the freedom struggle in the respective districts, preserving the history of personalities associated with the freedom movement will be done,” the statement said.

