To not cause confusion: Aaditya Thackeray deletes tweet on free Covid-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday the government will not charge any resident of the state for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) only to delete it later. “The Govt of Maharashtra has decided to vaccinate its citizens free of cost. This is not something that we think of as a choice, but a duty that we consider of utmost importance: protecting the citizens from Covid,” Thackeray said in his initial tweet.

However, minutes later he deleted the tweet and said in another post that he did not want to create any confusion regarding the “official vaccination policy of Maharashtra that would be fully ensuring fast, efficient vaccination and would leave nobody behind.”

“The official policy of vaccination will be declared by the empowered committee and we must await it’s recommendation for a fair policy for all sections of society. My apologies for the confusion if it all it may have caused,” the Maharashtra cabinet minister said in the follow-up tweet.

