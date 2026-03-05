Mumbai, Transporters across Maharashtra have announced a statewide "chakka jam" from Thursday to protest against e-challans and other issues faced by the sector, and an indefinite strike from midnight. Maharashtra transporters to launch stir against e-challans; indefinite strike from Thursday midnight

After the last round of negotiations held at the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's office on Wednesday evening remained inconclusive, the Maharashtra Transport Action Committee said that it would go ahead with the strike.

According to M-TAC representatives, transporters will stage protests at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and outside the Regional Transport Office premises in other parts of the state before going on strike from midnight.

M-TAC said school buses, contract carriage buses, private buses and commercial vehicles, including trucks, tempos, taxis and tankers, would remain off the roads during the indefinite agitation. The transporters have also threatened to bring their vehicles to protest sites.

Anil Garg, a leader of the School Bus Owners Association, had said on Wednesday that school buses across the state would not operate from Friday if the indefinite strike happened, though their services would remain unaffected on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik also held a meeting with transporters at the MSRTC headquarters here, but M-TAC said the talks remained unfruitful due to what it described as "hollow assurances" from the government.

Sarnaik had appealed to the transporters to withdraw their agitation, stating that the government was positive about cancelling "unjust" e-challans issued to parked vehicles and would take a favourable decision on the matter.

M-TAC said the agitation was being organised against what it termed "arbitrary and excessive" electronic traffic enforcement and the mounting financial burden on the transport sector.

The charter of demands submitted by M-TAC to the government earlier this year includes major reforms to the e-challan system, a waiver of pending fines and a reduction in taxes and toll charges imposed on commercial vehicles.

M-TAC leaders claimed the e-challan system has caused hardship not only to transport operators but also to ordinary vehicle owners.

The action committee has sought the withdrawal or relaxation of a proposed amendment to rules issued in January 2026, requiring transporters to clear e-challan penalties within 45 days, failing which they would face various restrictions tied to permit renewal, fitness certification and other regulatory approvals.

"As per Rule 468 and amended Rule 514 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, all time-barred e-challans should be cancelled if cases are not filed in court," the charter of demands stated.

M-TAC has also demanded the closure of highway check posts and the establishment of rest houses or centres for drivers. It has sought fire tenders and emergency service facilities on highways, provisions for parking lots, bus stops and cargo loading and unloading facilities.

The transporters have further called for a review of the repeated retrofitting of devices such as panic buttons, vehicle location tracking devices, high-security registration plates, fire detection and suppression systems, and CCTV cameras, which they claim are mandated under the pretext of safety.

They have demanded the suspension of what they described as unfeasible and abrupt "no entry" restrictions that cause operational difficulties and have urged the government to adopt a more consultative approach.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.