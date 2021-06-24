Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra vaccinates 607,407 citizens, highest till date

Maharashtra on Wednesday inoculated 607,407 citizens, which is the highest single-day vaccination number since the drive began in January this year
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Maharashtra on Wednesday inoculated 607,407 citizens, which is the highest single-day vaccination number since the drive began in January this year. The state had carried out 552,921 vaccinations on Tuesday, which is now the second-highest tally to date.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, state health department attributed the achievement to the district teams. “Today we have bettered the performance of yesterday, and have administered the highest ever number of Covid vaccination doses in a single day in the state,” said Vyas.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 10,066 new Covid-19 cases, while Mumbai recorded 864 cases. The state case tally now stands at 5,997,587. Mumbai reported 23 deaths with its toll reaching 15,338.

There were 241,801 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 11,032.

There are currently 121,859 active patients across the state of which Mumbai tops with 18,711 patients followed by Pune with 17,378 active patients.

The death toll has now reached 119,303 with Pune leading with 16,379 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,338 patients.

Dr Amin Kaba, who works in several private hospitals in Mumbai said it was inevitable to fasten the vaccination process. “We will be able to contain this virus by vaccinating the majority of the population,” said Dr Kaba.

