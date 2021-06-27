Maharashtra vaccinates record 731,181 people in a day

Maharashtra on Saturday set a record of 731,181 vaccinations in a day as it recorded 9,812 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the count to 6,026,847. Active cases slightly increased to 121,251 as 8,752 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The state saw 179 casualties, taking the toll to 120,881. Kolhapur reported the highest toll with 30 deaths. The district recorded 21 deaths, while the city reported nine fatalities. It was followed by Mumbai with 15 deaths.

“We have achieved another milestone by administering 731,181 doses in a day. This is the most vaccinations in a day in the state till date. The state is achieving a milestone in vaccination every day. Yesterday, we crossed the 30,000,000 mark of vaccination doses,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, health department.

The state has achieved 31,027,027 vaccinations so far.

Mumbai also reported its single-day highest of 154,226 vaccinations on Saturday, according to the data of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A total of 869 prisoners in Arthur Road Jail are also included, followed by the majority being 106,780 from the 18-44 age group. Overall, 5,093,485 citizens have been vaccinated in the city.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases have hit a plateau in the state and are not going down. For the past 20 days, they are in the range of 8,000 to 10,000 cases. This has concerned the state in the backdrop of 21 Delta Plus variant cases found in six districts. The state is on alert as the transmissibility and virulence of the new variant is more than any other variants and a threat of a possible third wave, the officials said.

The average daily cases in the past 26 days was also recorded at 10,835. However, it is far less than May, when the average daily cases was 36,820, according to the figures released by the state health department.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, too, has expressed his concern over stagnation. “The daily cases have hit a plateau and are not going down. It is a cause of concern for us as they are stagnant between 8,000 and 10,000,” Tope on Wednesday.

As a preventive measure, the state government imposed stricter norms by reducing the five-level relaxation plan to three. The first two levels having maximum relaxations have been removed till further order, according to a notification issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on Friday.

“New variants like Delta, Delta plus etc. have come to spread and are fuelling the potentiality of imminent (4-6 weeks), more severe third wave across a wider geographical area,” the notification further mentioned.

“The stagnancy in daily cases is the effect of unlocking and relaxations provided across the state. In such a scenario, strict implementation of the existing lockdown restrictions is very important. Since, the state government has reduced relaxation levels on Friday, the daily cases are likely to start reducing in the eight to ten days,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state task force and director, critical care, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

According to the fresh notification, malls and theatres have been completely shut across the state once again. Section 144 has become applicable and not more than five people can gather at a public place, while movements should be minimal post 5pm. Shops selling essentials can stay open till 4 pm on a daily basis and those related to non-essentials are allowed to operate only on weekdays. Gyms, saloons will be operational only till 4 pm, with appointments and without air-conditioners. Restaurants can open till 4 pm only on weekdays, after which, only takeaways will be allowed.

(inputs from Mehul Thakkar)