Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Part of MVA till 2024 but alliance not permanent: Nana Patole
mumbai news

Part of MVA till 2024 but alliance not permanent: Nana Patole

“The Congress will remain with Uddhav Thackeray for five years. The promise has been made by none other than Sonia Gandhiji,” Nana Patole, state Congress chief, told reporters in Pune.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:15 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that Uddhav Thackeray didn’t name any party and he would respond if that is cleared. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

A day after the Maharashtra chief minister’s remark that people will “beat with footwear” those who talk of contesting assembly polls alone, the state Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday clarified that it “will continue to be part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition” till the five-year tenure is completed, adding that MVA is not a “permanent arrangement”.

“The Congress will remain with Uddhav Thackeray for five years. The promise has been made by none other than Sonia Gandhiji,” Nana Patole, state Congress chief, told reporters in Pune. “...Sonia Gandhi’s stand to be a part of the MVA was to prevent the BJP from coming to power (in 2019) . However, it had no mention that we are permanent in alliance,” he added.

Addressing Shiv Sena’s 55th foundation day on Saturday, Thackeray said, “If we do not offer solutions to people’s problems but only talk about going it alone in politics, people will beat us with footwear...” Though he chose not to name anyone, the remarks made clear that he was not happy with the stand taken by the Congress state unit.

Patole said that Thackeray didn’t name any party and he would respond if that is cleared.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party insisted that the three allies — Sena, NCP and Congress — are together and will contest polls as an alliance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nana patole uddhav thackrey maha vikas aghadi ncp
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP