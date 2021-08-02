Maharashtra: HSC results to be announced on Tuesday at 4pm

The results of the higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams will be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, at 4pm. Nearly 1.5 million students take the class 12 exams in the state every year.

“The results will be announced online and students can log on to www.mahresult.nic.in for the same. Students can also log on to various other websites, including https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, https://msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org for their individual scores,” said a statement released by the board on Monday evening.

As per a Supreme Court order, all school education boards had been asked to adhere to the July 31 deadline for announcement of class 10 and 12 results. However, due to pending work, board officials said they had to extend the deadline by a couple of days to ensure all work is done before announcing results. This year, Covid-19 pushed all boards to rethink their decision of conducting board exams when the country was grappling with the deadly second wave. Scrapping of exams was unanimously accepted, and instead, grading students on a formula giving weightage to students’ performance of the past three years was accepted. The approved mechanism for CBSE Class 12 students was a 30:30:40 formula, which took into account a student’s performance in the past three examinations (the 12th pre-board, 11th finals, and 10th board), for the score of the theory component of the examination that could not be held.

In case of CISCE, the formula will take into consideration the students’ Class 10 ICSE Board exam results, project and practical work in subjects, and best marks obtained in school exams in Classes 11 and 12.

In the first week of July, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that for HSC results, 30% weightage each will be given to Class 10 and 11 marks and 40% to Class 12 internals marks and students’ performance in the year.

“We have waited fairly long for the results and are hoping our scores will be at par with our counterparts from the other education boards. These marks will decide our future for us,” said Akriti Patel, an HSC student.