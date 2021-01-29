Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Uddhav Thackeray turns aggressive to corner BJP

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has become aggressive on the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute over the past two days, leading to political bickering, with claims and counter-claims between the two states. Thackeray’s aggressive stance on the decades-old issue is not new for his party, but it is now aimed at scoring politically over the Shiv Sena’s rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At the receiving end of the continuous attacks by the BJP over various issues, Thackeray is now relying on Sena’s time-tested issue of Marathi pride to counter his political rivals. It comes in handy for him ahead of the civic polls in several cities, including Mumbai, scheduled to be held in less than a year. For the Shiv Sena, the cause of Marathi “asmita” or pride and safeguarding Mumbai against attempts to “take it away” from Maharashtra have been pet issues over the years, political analysts said. The Marathi pride issue could also help the Sena minimise the division of its votes with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). For the Sena, retaining power in the Mumbai civic body as well as some other cities such as Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli is important.

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute has its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. It made Belgaum and 10 talukas of the Bombay State, once part of colonial Bombay Presidency, a part of the then Mysore state. Maharashtra opposed the move, arguing that Belgaum, Nipani and Karwar had a majority of Marathi speaking population and should have been part of the state. Karnataka opposed it. The dispute subsequently went to the Supreme Court (SC) and is pending there. The Marathi speaking people in these areas have been agitating for inclusion in Maharashtra for five decades and have often alleged that the Karnataka government has been trying to suppress their agitation and imposing the Kannada language on them.

After Thackeray on Wednesday sought Union Territory status for the disputed areas, Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi demanded that Mumbai should be made a Union Territory as it belongs to Karnataka. The statement invited the ire of Shiv Sena and Congress leaders who said that it is the BJP’s ploy to carve Mumbai out of Maharashtra.

While Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut asked Savadi to study the history of the issue properly, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “Mumbai is not a disputed land. It was always a part of Maharashtra. The statement that came from Savadi has exposed the BJP’s plot to take away Mumbai from Maharashtra. Earlier too, there was a ploy to join Mumbai with Gujarat. This has been BJP’s hidden agenda. Till the Shiv Sena is there, it will never let this happen. Uddhavji has clearly said that atrocities on the Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum will not be tolerated any further.”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that Sena’s policy has been to take up emotional issues and issues of identity. Another political analyst, Pratap Asbe said that the Sena is now catering to its constituency on the grounds of Marathi pride.

Desai said, “Since the beginning, it has been the policy of the Shiv Sena to take up emotional issues and ones involving identity. Mumbai is an emotional issue for the Shiv Sena. By saying that the BJP wants to take Mumbai away, they want to benefit in BMC election. Besides that, they can corner the BJP on the border dispute as it will not be as aggressive as the ruling alliance here [Karnataka has BJP government]. This is pure politics; these issues will be raked up time and again. Like the Kaveri water dispute [between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu], this border dispute will not be resolved.”

Asbe echoed Desai’s views and said that the issue will be kept alive for political gains. “The matter is with the Supreme Court. It will make no difference if Uddhav Thackeray speaks or (Karnataka CM) Yediyurappa speaks on it. The CM has taken up the issues for the Shiv Sena to corner Maharashtra’s BJP leaders. While doing so, the Sena is catering to its constituency which is for Marathi pride,” Asbe said.

Desai said that though politicians keep these issues alive, such issues may not resonate with younger generation voters. “It has been so many years, I do not think that the new generation would be interested in such issues,” he said.

BJP leader of opposition in the legislative Council Pravin Darekar said that the state BJP stands with the people of the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka. “I am not the spokesperson of the Karnataka government. Neither have I heard the statement made by a Karnataka minister. However, the BJP leaders in Maharashtra stand with the people of Belgaum,” Darekar said.