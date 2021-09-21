Maharashtra’s active Covid cases dip to 41,672, lowest in seven months

As active Covid-19 cases dipped below 42,000 for the first time in seven months, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there was no indication of a third wave hitting the state as of now. The state administration, however, will be watching the situation for a fortnight due to the festival season.

Maharashtra recorded 2,583 fresh infections on Monday, pushing the count to 6,524,498. The tally of active cases reduced to 41,672 as 3,836 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. It was for the first time in the past seven months when active cases dipped to below 42,000 since the second wave of Covid-19 hit the state. On February 2, the number of active cases stood at 41,586.

The state on Monday also reported 28 casualties, pushing toll to 138,546. Ahmednagar reported the highest toll with 12 deaths.

Tope said there is yet no indication of a third wave in the state. “As of now, there is no indication of a potential third wave in Maharashtra. However, the daily tally is likely to increase owing to crowding to celebrate festivals. But if we ramp up the vaccination drive, it will help in containing the transmission rate,” Tope said while talking to reporters in Jalna on Monday.

He added, “The state is vaccinating 1.3-1.4 million people a day and wants people to seriously follow all Covid rules. We intend to vaccinate 1.5 to 2 million beneficiaries a day and require a stock of 30 million doses every month. We have also intimated the Central government and are hoping to get the increased stock of vaccines.”

The state government is not considering re-imposing fresh curbs anywhere in the state as of now as there is still no rise in daily figures.

According to health experts, the impact of the festivals will be seen only after a period of two weeks and a third wave may hit the state by December or January. Earlier, the Central government directed the state government to take precautions during upcoming festivals.

Maharashtra has maintained a trend of 3,000-4,000 Covid cases a day for the past two weeks, however, daily testing has also reduced in this period. On Sunday, it reported 3,413 new Covid cases and conducted 153,985 tests.

On September 12, the state conducted 143,791 tests; 108,216 tests on September 13, 137,190 tests on September 14; 135,785 on September 15; 168,793 on September 16; 179,246 on September 17; and 165,363 tests on September 18.

With 417 new Covid cases, Mumbai reported a total 738,518 cases till date. It also recorded five fatalities, taking the toll to 16,058.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 135,925 samples and had a positivity rate of 1.90%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 11.41%, according to the data issued by the state health department.

The state also vaccinated 861,168 people on Monday and has administered a total of 74,295,248 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.