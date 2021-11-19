Maharashtra’s Covid positivity rate sees declining trend, under 1% since Nov 10

Maharashtra on Thursday added 963 new Covid-19 infections and 24 fatalities. The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 infections continued to remain under 1% for the ninth day straight on Thursday at 0.82%. In the first 18 days of the month, Maharashtra reported under-1000 cases for 13 days. In the five days when the state saw over-1000, the cases ranged between 1,193 (on November 3) and 1,003 (on November 17), data showed.

Mumbai reported 226 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 761,222. It recorded one fatality, pushing the death toll to 16,300. Since November 11, Mumbai reported under-300 cases, including November 15, where it recorded 182 infections.

The state’s active case count was 11,732, while Mumbai’s active caseload was 3,588 on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate in the state has been under 1% since November 10. The positive rate ranged between 0.82% (on Thursday) to 0.92% (on November 11). Over the last two weeks, the daily positivity rate has seen a declining trend.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 116,783 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.82%. So far, the state has tested 6,43,84,736 samples and has an overall positivity rate of 10.29%.

A senior official from the health department said that the state is testing over 100,000 samples, and it has not witnessed any spurt in cases, especially in the festive season. “Our tests have not gone down, except during the Diwali weekend. We are testing over one lakh samples daily. And it is a good sign that we continue to see a declining trend,” he said, requesting anonymity.

A chunk of the new cases continued to be recorded from Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. Municipal Corporations in MMR (excluding Mumbai) cumulatively reported 158 cases and 11 deaths.

Pune district, meanwhile, recorded 248 new cases and two deaths on Thursday. Nashik district reported 51 cases, while Ahmednagar reported 91 new cases and six deaths. Aurangabad had 38 cases, while Satara had 30 new cases on Thursday.

Marathwada’s Beed district had 18 new cases. Cities and districts in the Vidarbha continued to report new infections in single digits; some even saw no new cases. Amravati, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, and Gadchiroli had no new cases on Thursday.