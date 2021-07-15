Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally remains above 7,000-mark for 4th straight day
mumbai news

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally remains above 7,000-mark for 4th straight day

The fresh cases were a result of 2,14,935 tests conducted over the previous 24 hours, according to the state health department. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 5,952,192.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:09 PM IST
A crowded market is seen in Navi Mumbai.(HT Photo)

Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra saw a slight dip on Thursday after 8,010 samples tested positive for the viral disease. The overall tally now stands at 6,189,257, while the death toll rose to 1,26,560 after 170 people succumbed to the viral infection.

The fresh cases were a result of 2,14,935 tests conducted over the previous 24 hours, according to the state health department. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 5,952,192.

Out of the fresh cases, Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra, logged 528 cases. The city has an overall caseload of 7,29,791 infections. The toll stands at 15,667 after 13 new fatalities were reported in the previous 24 hours.

However, it is the fourth consecutive day that the number of daily cases remained above the 7,000-mark. On Wednesday, there were 8,602 cases while on Tuesday and Monday the state registered 7,243 and 7,603 infections, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pune district has the highest number of active cases with 17,401 infections, the state health department mentioned in its daily bulletin. It is followed by Thane and Mumbai at 15,653 and 10,925, respectively.

Nagpur (11), Pimpri-Chinchwad (217), Nashik (62), Aurangabad (15) and Amravati (12) municipal corporation areas reported fresh Covid-19 cases, respectively, as per PTI report.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Maharashtra state has been a hotspot of the disease. However, as the number has come down from the record levels the state is relaxing restrictions imposed in April-May to curb the spread.

On Wednesday state health minister Rajesh Tope announced that fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the state by air will no longer be required to show a negative RT-PCR test report at the airport.

The relaxation is, however, subjected to the condition that will have to carry a certificate proving that the person has been administered both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Until now, anyone travelling to the state was required to get an RT-PCR test done 48 hours prior to their journey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus maharashtra
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP