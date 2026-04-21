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Mahayuti corporators protest in black

Led by leader of the house Ganesh Khankar, they shouted, “Naari ke samman mein BJP maidan mein” and “Phool nahi chingari hai, Bharat ke naari hai,” highlighting their stand on women’s empowerment and representation

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:42 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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MUMBAI: Mahayuti corporators, dressed in black and raising slogans, staged a protest against the rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill on the floor of the house and outside, on Monday. Led by leader of the house Ganesh Khankar, they shouted, “Naari ke samman mein BJP maidan mein” and “Phool nahi chingari hai, Bharat ke naari hai,” highlighting their stand on women’s empowerment and representation.

Mahayuti corporators protest in black

Khankar delivered an impassioned speech, alleging that political considerations had led to the bill’s defeat. “Due to manipulative politics, opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, opposed it. It is surprising that even Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP too joined them,” he said.

He said that in Maharashtra, parties have traditionally supported women’s representation in local self-government institutions. “Is this bill being introduced for the first time? No. It was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in 1996. At that time too, parties like the RJD, Samajwadi Party and Congress opposed it, despite all arrangements being made. There had been preparations to expand the number of seats and accommodate this in the legislature, but the opposition parties conspired to block it. In a way, this is an attempt to deny women their rights,” he said.

 
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